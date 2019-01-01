QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.08 - 2.62
Mkt Cap
113.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
4.78
EPS
0.28
Shares
43.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
TVA Group Inc is a Canada based communications company. Along with its subsidiaries, the firm operates in three segments including the Broadcasting & Production segment which includes the operations of TVA Network, marketing of digital products, commercial production services and distribution of audiovisual products. The Magazines segment publishes French and English language magazines in various fields such as the arts, entertainment, fashion, and sports and markets digital products and provides custom publishing, commercial print production, and pre-media services. The Film Production and Audiovisual services segment provide soundstage and equipment rental, dubbing, postproduction and visual effects services. It derives the majority of the revenue from Broadcasting.

TVA Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TVA Group (TVAGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TVA Group (OTCPK: TVAGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TVA Group's (TVAGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TVA Group.

Q

What is the target price for TVA Group (TVAGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TVA Group

Q

Current Stock Price for TVA Group (TVAGF)?

A

The stock price for TVA Group (OTCPK: TVAGF) is $2.62 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:23:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TVA Group (TVAGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TVA Group.

Q

When is TVA Group (OTCPK:TVAGF) reporting earnings?

A

TVA Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TVA Group (TVAGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TVA Group.

Q

What sector and industry does TVA Group (TVAGF) operate in?

A

TVA Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.