TVA Group Inc is a Canada based communications company. Along with its subsidiaries, the firm operates in three segments including the Broadcasting & Production segment which includes the operations of TVA Network, marketing of digital products, commercial production services and distribution of audiovisual products. The Magazines segment publishes French and English language magazines in various fields such as the arts, entertainment, fashion, and sports and markets digital products and provides custom publishing, commercial print production, and pre-media services. The Film Production and Audiovisual services segment provide soundstage and equipment rental, dubbing, postproduction and visual effects services. It derives the majority of the revenue from Broadcasting.