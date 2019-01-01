QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development

TUXIS CORP by Tuxis Corp. Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TUXIS CORP by Tuxis Corp. (TUXS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TUXIS CORP by Tuxis Corp. (OTCPK: TUXS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TUXIS CORP by Tuxis Corp.'s (TUXS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TUXIS CORP by Tuxis Corp..

Q

What is the target price for TUXIS CORP by Tuxis Corp. (TUXS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TUXIS CORP by Tuxis Corp.

Q

Current Stock Price for TUXIS CORP by Tuxis Corp. (TUXS)?

A

The stock price for TUXIS CORP by Tuxis Corp. (OTCPK: TUXS) is $3.2 last updated Fri Jan 14 2022 18:37:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TUXIS CORP by Tuxis Corp. (TUXS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 31, 2004 to stockholders of record on March 15, 2004.

Q

When is TUXIS CORP by Tuxis Corp. (OTCPK:TUXS) reporting earnings?

A

TUXIS CORP by Tuxis Corp. does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TUXIS CORP by Tuxis Corp. (TUXS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TUXIS CORP by Tuxis Corp..

Q

What sector and industry does TUXIS CORP by Tuxis Corp. (TUXS) operate in?

A

TUXIS CORP by Tuxis Corp. is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.