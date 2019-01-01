QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Two Rivers Water & Farming Co acquires and develops irrigated farmland and associated water rights in the United States. It operates through Farms and Water segments. Two Rivers focuses on development and redevelopment of infrastructure for water management and delivery. Two Rivers' first area of focus is in the Huerfano-Cucharas river basin in southeastern Colorado.

Two Rivers Water Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Two Rivers Water (TURV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Two Rivers Water (OTCEM: TURV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Two Rivers Water's (TURV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Two Rivers Water.

Q

What is the target price for Two Rivers Water (TURV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Two Rivers Water

Q

Current Stock Price for Two Rivers Water (TURV)?

A

The stock price for Two Rivers Water (OTCEM: TURV) is $0.01 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:17:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Two Rivers Water (TURV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Two Rivers Water.

Q

When is Two Rivers Water (OTCEM:TURV) reporting earnings?

A

Two Rivers Water does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Two Rivers Water (TURV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Two Rivers Water.

Q

What sector and industry does Two Rivers Water (TURV) operate in?

A

Two Rivers Water is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.