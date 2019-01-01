QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Trinity Petroleum Trust owns oil and gas properties in several states in the United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Trinity Petroleum Trust Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trinity Petroleum Trust (TTYP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trinity Petroleum Trust (OTCEM: TTYP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trinity Petroleum Trust's (TTYP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Trinity Petroleum Trust.

Q

What is the target price for Trinity Petroleum Trust (TTYP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Trinity Petroleum Trust

Q

Current Stock Price for Trinity Petroleum Trust (TTYP)?

A

The stock price for Trinity Petroleum Trust (OTCEM: TTYP) is $65 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 16:53:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trinity Petroleum Trust (TTYP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $11.41 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 19, 2012.

Q

When is Trinity Petroleum Trust (OTCEM:TTYP) reporting earnings?

A

Trinity Petroleum Trust does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Trinity Petroleum Trust (TTYP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trinity Petroleum Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Trinity Petroleum Trust (TTYP) operate in?

A

Trinity Petroleum Trust is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.