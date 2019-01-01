QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Texhong Textile Group Ltd is a China-based company that produces and distributes yarn, fabric, and garments. The company generates most of its total revenue from yarn products, with the rest from fabrics and garments. The company operates mainly in China, Vietnam, and Macao, which together account for most of the company's total revenue. It has a new production base in Cambodia. The company's sales network consists of China, Brazil, Turkey, Bangladesh, Japan, and South Korea.

Texhong Textile Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Texhong Textile Group (TTXTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Texhong Textile Group (OTCGM: TTXTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Texhong Textile Group's (TTXTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Texhong Textile Group.

Q

What is the target price for Texhong Textile Group (TTXTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Texhong Textile Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Texhong Textile Group (TTXTF)?

A

The stock price for Texhong Textile Group (OTCGM: TTXTF) is $0.85 last updated Fri Dec 18 2020 19:29:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Texhong Textile Group (TTXTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Texhong Textile Group.

Q

When is Texhong Textile Group (OTCGM:TTXTF) reporting earnings?

A

Texhong Textile Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Texhong Textile Group (TTXTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Texhong Textile Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Texhong Textile Group (TTXTF) operate in?

A

Texhong Textile Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.