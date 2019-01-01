Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp engages in the management and administration of a host of businesses. The business that compose Tokyu Fudosan Holdings operate in the following business segments: urban development, residential, wellness, innovation, property management, real estate agency, and tokyu hands. Altogether, the group develops, leases, and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, rental residences, and other properties. Tokyu's host of businesses also engage in management and operation of resort facilities, sports clubs, and senior housing. Businesses like the innovation segment serve as a complement and include overseas operations, custom homes, renovation, and landscaping.