Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.1/0.80%
52 Wk
12.83 - 15.88
Mkt Cap
768.5M
Payout Ratio
24.73
Open
-
P/E
37.91
EPS
0
Shares
59.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Treatt PLC operates in the fragrance and FMCG industries. It is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of ingredient solutions for the flavor, fragrance, and FMCG markets. The company offers natural extracts and ingredients across a range of product categories: citrus, tea, coffee, health & wellness, fruit & vegetables, herbs, spices & florals, and high impact & aroma chemicals. The geographical segments of the company are the United Kingdom, The Americas, the Rest of Europe, and the Rest of the World.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Treatt Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Treatt (TTTRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Treatt (OTCGM: TTTRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Treatt's (TTTRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Treatt.

Q

What is the target price for Treatt (TTTRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Treatt

Q

Current Stock Price for Treatt (TTTRF)?

A

The stock price for Treatt (OTCGM: TTTRF) is $12.83 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:38:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Treatt (TTTRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Treatt.

Q

When is Treatt (OTCGM:TTTRF) reporting earnings?

A

Treatt does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Treatt (TTTRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Treatt.

Q

What sector and industry does Treatt (TTTRF) operate in?

A

Treatt is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.