Treatt PLC operates in the fragrance and FMCG industries. It is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of ingredient solutions for the flavor, fragrance, and FMCG markets. The company offers natural extracts and ingredients across a range of product categories: citrus, tea, coffee, health & wellness, fruit & vegetables, herbs, spices & florals, and high impact & aroma chemicals. The geographical segments of the company are the United Kingdom, The Americas, the Rest of Europe, and the Rest of the World.