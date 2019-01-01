QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Tetra Technologies Inc is a diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and compression services. It has three reporting segments namely Completion Fluids & Products, Water & Flowback Services, and Compression. The Completion Fluids & Products Division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services. The Water & Flowback Services Division provides onshore oil and gas operators with comprehensive water management services. The Compression Division is a provider of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tetra Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tetra Technologies (TTTNW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tetra Technologies (OTC: TTTNW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tetra Technologies's (TTTNW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tetra Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Tetra Technologies (TTTNW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tetra Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Tetra Technologies (TTTNW)?

A

The stock price for Tetra Technologies (OTC: TTTNW) is $0.000653 last updated Wed Dec 16 2020 18:02:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tetra Technologies (TTTNW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tetra Technologies.

Q

When is Tetra Technologies (OTC:TTTNW) reporting earnings?

A

Tetra Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tetra Technologies (TTTNW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tetra Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Tetra Technologies (TTTNW) operate in?

A

Tetra Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.