Titanium Transportation Group Inc is assets based transportation and logistics firm that provides services like, truckload, dedicated, cross-border trucking services, freight logistics, warehousing, and distribution. The company is organized into two segments namely; the Truck Transportation segment represents the pickup and delivery of full loads across Canada and the United States using a closed van, flatbed or other specialized equipment, and the Logistics segment represents the brokering of freight across North America. Most of its revenue is earned through the Truck transportation segment. The group has a business presence in Canada and the United States.