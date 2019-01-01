QQQ
Total Produce PLC is an Irish company which acts as a fresh produce provider. The company is involved in the growing, sourcing, importing, packaging, marketing, and distribution of an extensive selection of fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers. The company organizes its business in Europe - Eurozone, Europe - Non-Eurozone, Dole, and International. The majority of the company's revenue is generated from the Dole segment.

Total Produce Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Total Produce (TTPPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Total Produce (OTC: TTPPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Total Produce's (TTPPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Total Produce.

Q

What is the target price for Total Produce (TTPPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Total Produce

Q

Current Stock Price for Total Produce (TTPPF)?

A

The stock price for Total Produce (OTC: TTPPF) is $2.33 last updated Thu Jul 29 2021 19:45:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Total Produce (TTPPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Total Produce.

Q

When is Total Produce (OTC:TTPPF) reporting earnings?

A

Total Produce does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Total Produce (TTPPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Total Produce.

Q

What sector and industry does Total Produce (TTPPF) operate in?

A

Total Produce is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.