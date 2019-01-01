Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc is a pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics utilizing its proprietary long-term drug delivery platform, ProNeura, for the treatment of select chronic diseases for which steady state delivery of a drug provides an efficacy and/or safety benefit. ProNeura consists of a small, solid implant made from a mixture of ethylene-vinyl acetate, or EVA, and a drug substance. Its first product based on ProNeura technology was Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant, which was approved in the United States, Canada and the European Union, for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients taking 8 mg or less a day of oral buprenorphine.