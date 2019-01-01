ñol

Thai Metal Drum
(OTCGM:TTMTF)
Thai Metal Drum (OTC:TTMTF), Quotes and News Summary

Thai Metal Drum (OTC: TTMTF)

Thai Metal Drum Manufacturing PCL is a Thailand based metal drum manufacturing company. The firm is mainly engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of nearly 200-litre steel drums for the storage and transport of petrochemicals, chemicals, agriculture products and other liquids. Its products include Steel Drum, tight head drum and open head drum. It is also engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of Preform tubes, PET bottles, and Polypropylene (PP) corrugated sheets. The business operating segment includes Productions and Sales of Metal drums, Production and Sales of Plastic Products, Rental and service income and Others. Substantial revenue is generated from Productions and Sales of Metal drums.
Thai Metal Drum Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Thai Metal Drum (TTMTF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Thai Metal Drum (OTCGM: TTMTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Thai Metal Drum's (TTMTF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Thai Metal Drum.

Q
What is the target price for Thai Metal Drum (TTMTF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Thai Metal Drum

Q
Current Stock Price for Thai Metal Drum (TTMTF)?
A

The stock price for Thai Metal Drum (OTCGM: TTMTF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Thai Metal Drum (TTMTF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Thai Metal Drum.

Q
When is Thai Metal Drum (OTCGM:TTMTF) reporting earnings?
A

Thai Metal Drum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Thai Metal Drum (TTMTF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Thai Metal Drum.

Q
What sector and industry does Thai Metal Drum (TTMTF) operate in?
A

Thai Metal Drum is in the Consumer Cyclical sector and Packaging & Containers industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.