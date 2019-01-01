Thai Metal Drum (OTC:TTMTF), Quotes and News Summary

Thai Metal Drum (OTC: TTMTF)
You can purchase shares of Thai Metal Drum (OTCGM: TTMTF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Thai Metal Drum.
There is no analysis for Thai Metal Drum
The stock price for Thai Metal Drum (OTCGM: TTMTF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Thai Metal Drum.
Thai Metal Drum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Thai Metal Drum.
Thai Metal Drum is in the Consumer Cyclical sector and Packaging & Containers industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.