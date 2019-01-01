Thai Metal Drum (OTC:TTMTF), Quotes and News Summary

Thai Metal Drum Manufacturing PCL is a Thailand based metal drum manufacturing company. The firm is mainly engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of nearly 200-litre steel drums for the storage and transport of petrochemicals, chemicals, agriculture products and other liquids. Its products include Steel Drum, tight head drum and open head drum. It is also engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of Preform tubes, PET bottles, and Polypropylene (PP) corrugated sheets. The business operating segment includes Productions and Sales of Metal drums, Production and Sales of Plastic Products, Rental and service income and Others. Substantial revenue is generated from Productions and Sales of Metal drums.