Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/225K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.11
Mkt Cap
47.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
458.3M
Outstanding
Tantalex Resources Corp is a mining exploration and development company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of Lithium and Tantalum ore and other strategic metals in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Geographically, the group has operations in Canada and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Its projects include the Buckell Lithium Project and Manono-Kitotolo Lithium Tailings Project.

Tantalex Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tantalex Resources (TTLXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tantalex Resources (OTCPK: TTLXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tantalex Resources's (TTLXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tantalex Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Tantalex Resources (TTLXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tantalex Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Tantalex Resources (TTLXF)?

A

The stock price for Tantalex Resources (OTCPK: TTLXF) is $0.1036 last updated Wed Dec 15 2021 18:35:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tantalex Resources (TTLXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tantalex Resources.

Q

When is Tantalex Resources (OTCPK:TTLXF) reporting earnings?

A

Tantalex Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tantalex Resources (TTLXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tantalex Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Tantalex Resources (TTLXF) operate in?

A

Tantalex Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.