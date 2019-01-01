QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0
Mkt Cap
4.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.5B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Tertiary Minerals PLC is involved in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits including precious metals, base metals, and industrial minerals in Nevada, the USA, and Northern Europe. Its projects include Pyramid Gold Project, Paymaster Polymetallic Project, Peg Leg Copper-Silver-Lead-Zinc Project, Mt Tobin Silver Prospect, Brunton Pass Copper project, Lucky Copper Prospect, Storuman Fluorspar Project in Sweden, MB Fluorspar Project in Nevada, Lassedalen Fluorspar Project in Norway among others. The company also retains a royalty interest in the Kaaresselka and Kiekeromaa gold project.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tertiary Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tertiary Minerals (TTIRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tertiary Minerals (OTCPK: TTIRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tertiary Minerals's (TTIRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tertiary Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Tertiary Minerals (TTIRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tertiary Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Tertiary Minerals (TTIRF)?

A

The stock price for Tertiary Minerals (OTCPK: TTIRF) is $0.003 last updated Mon Jul 26 2021 16:01:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tertiary Minerals (TTIRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tertiary Minerals.

Q

When is Tertiary Minerals (OTCPK:TTIRF) reporting earnings?

A

Tertiary Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tertiary Minerals (TTIRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tertiary Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Tertiary Minerals (TTIRF) operate in?

A

Tertiary Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.