Tertiary Minerals PLC is involved in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits including precious metals, base metals, and industrial minerals in Nevada, the USA, and Northern Europe. Its projects include Pyramid Gold Project, Paymaster Polymetallic Project, Peg Leg Copper-Silver-Lead-Zinc Project, Mt Tobin Silver Prospect, Brunton Pass Copper project, Lucky Copper Prospect, Storuman Fluorspar Project in Sweden, MB Fluorspar Project in Nevada, Lassedalen Fluorspar Project in Norway among others. The company also retains a royalty interest in the Kaaresselka and Kiekeromaa gold project.