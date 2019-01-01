|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of TRITAX BIG BOX REIT PLC by Tritax Big Box Reit Plc (OTCPK: TTBXF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for TRITAX BIG BOX REIT PLC by Tritax Big Box Reit Plc.
There is no analysis for TRITAX BIG BOX REIT PLC by Tritax Big Box Reit Plc
The stock price for TRITAX BIG BOX REIT PLC by Tritax Big Box Reit Plc (OTCPK: TTBXF) is $3.85 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:40:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for TRITAX BIG BOX REIT PLC by Tritax Big Box Reit Plc.
TRITAX BIG BOX REIT PLC by Tritax Big Box Reit Plc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for TRITAX BIG BOX REIT PLC by Tritax Big Box Reit Plc.
TRITAX BIG BOX REIT PLC by Tritax Big Box Reit Plc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.