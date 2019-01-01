QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.1K
Div / Yield
2.23/18.00%
52 Wk
11.6 - 12.41
Mkt Cap
275.3M
Payout Ratio
26.98
Open
-
P/E
5.76
EPS
0.98
Shares
22.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Marine
2020 Bulkers Ltd is an international owner of large dry bulk new buildings. It owns and operates eight scrubbers fitted Newcastlemax dry bulk carriers. The company recognized revenues from time charter contracts.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

2020 Bulkers Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy 2020 Bulkers (TTBKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 2020 Bulkers (OTCPK: TTBKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 2020 Bulkers's (TTBKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for 2020 Bulkers.

Q

What is the target price for 2020 Bulkers (TTBKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for 2020 Bulkers

Q

Current Stock Price for 2020 Bulkers (TTBKF)?

A

The stock price for 2020 Bulkers (OTCPK: TTBKF) is $12.39 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 15:05:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does 2020 Bulkers (TTBKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 2020 Bulkers.

Q

When is 2020 Bulkers (OTCPK:TTBKF) reporting earnings?

A

2020 Bulkers does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is 2020 Bulkers (TTBKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 2020 Bulkers.

Q

What sector and industry does 2020 Bulkers (TTBKF) operate in?

A

2020 Bulkers is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.