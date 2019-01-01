QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.76 - 7.76
Mkt Cap
7.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
2.88
Shares
921.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Tata Consumer Products is a manufacturer and supplier of consumer food and beverages. The company's products includes tea, coffee, water, salt, pulses, spices, and ready-to-eat offerings. Its key beverage brands include Tata Tea, Tetley, Eight O'Clock Coffee, Tata Coffee Grand, and Himalayan Natural Mineral Water. Its foods portfolio includes brands such as Tata Salt and Tata Sampann. The company has an international presence and generates more than half of its revenue in India.

Tata Consumer Products Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tata Consumer Products (TTAZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tata Consumer Products (OTCPK: TTAZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tata Consumer Products's (TTAZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tata Consumer Products.

Q

What is the target price for Tata Consumer Products (TTAZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tata Consumer Products

Q

Current Stock Price for Tata Consumer Products (TTAZF)?

A

The stock price for Tata Consumer Products (OTCPK: TTAZF) is $7.76 last updated Wed Sep 29 2021 13:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tata Consumer Products (TTAZF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 24, 2012 to stockholders of record on August 8, 2012.

Q

When is Tata Consumer Products (OTCPK:TTAZF) reporting earnings?

A

Tata Consumer Products does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tata Consumer Products (TTAZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tata Consumer Products.

Q

What sector and industry does Tata Consumer Products (TTAZF) operate in?

A

Tata Consumer Products is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.