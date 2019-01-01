Tata Consumer Products is a manufacturer and supplier of consumer food and beverages. The company's products includes tea, coffee, water, salt, pulses, spices, and ready-to-eat offerings. Its key beverage brands include Tata Tea, Tetley, Eight O'Clock Coffee, Tata Coffee Grand, and Himalayan Natural Mineral Water. Its foods portfolio includes brands such as Tata Salt and Tata Sampann. The company has an international presence and generates more than half of its revenue in India.