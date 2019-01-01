QQQ
TrimTabs ETF Trust FCF International Quality ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TrimTabs ETF Trust FCF International Quality ETF (TTAI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TrimTabs ETF Trust FCF International Quality ETF (BATS: TTAI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TrimTabs ETF Trust FCF International Quality ETF's (TTAI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TrimTabs ETF Trust FCF International Quality ETF.

Q

What is the target price for TrimTabs ETF Trust FCF International Quality ETF (TTAI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TrimTabs ETF Trust FCF International Quality ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for TrimTabs ETF Trust FCF International Quality ETF (TTAI)?

A

The stock price for TrimTabs ETF Trust FCF International Quality ETF (BATS: TTAI) is $32.17 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:34:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TrimTabs ETF Trust FCF International Quality ETF (TTAI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 2, 2018 to stockholders of record on December 28, 2017.

Q

When is TrimTabs ETF Trust FCF International Quality ETF (BATS:TTAI) reporting earnings?

A

TrimTabs ETF Trust FCF International Quality ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TrimTabs ETF Trust FCF International Quality ETF (TTAI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TrimTabs ETF Trust FCF International Quality ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does TrimTabs ETF Trust FCF International Quality ETF (TTAI) operate in?

A

TrimTabs ETF Trust FCF International Quality ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the BATS.