TSRC Corporation is a rubber manufacturer based out of Taiwan. The company offers tire products globally, with Asian markets accounting for the majority of the company's sales. Product offerings are divided into the Synthetic Rubber business and Applied polymer business. Under the Synthetic Rubber business, tires are built to improve abrasion resistance and provide low rolling resistance and wet grip resistance. Consumers of TSRC Corp tire products depend on products to deliver reduced fuel consumption and meet a host of regulations and environmental conditions. Products under the Applied Polymers business are often used in high-grade shoe soles, asphalt modification, plastic modification, adhesives, and other end markets. Its geographical segments are Asia, America, Europe, and Others.