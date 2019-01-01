QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Terra Systems Inc is a development stage company whose main business purpose is the development and commercialization of a pneumatic conveyance system to handle materials in a bulk state.

Terra Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Terra Systems (TSYI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Terra Systems (OTCEM: TSYI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Terra Systems's (TSYI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Terra Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Terra Systems (TSYI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Terra Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for Terra Systems (TSYI)?

A

The stock price for Terra Systems (OTCEM: TSYI) is $0.000022 last updated Wed Dec 15 2021 20:37:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Terra Systems (TSYI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Terra Systems.

Q

When is Terra Systems (OTCEM:TSYI) reporting earnings?

A

Terra Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Terra Systems (TSYI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Terra Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Terra Systems (TSYI) operate in?

A

Terra Systems is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.