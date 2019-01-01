QQQ
TravelSky Technology Ltd provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel companies in China. The company develops commercial airlines, airports, air travel products, and is a services supplier to travel agencies, corporate clients, travelers, and cargo shippers--to conduct electronic transactions and manage travel-related information. The core businesses of the company include aviation information technology services, distribution of information technology services, and clearing & accounting & settlement services for the aviation industry. Aviation information technology service revenue contributes approximately half the company's total revenue.

TravelSky Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TravelSky Technology (TSYHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TravelSky Technology (OTCPK: TSYHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are TravelSky Technology's (TSYHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TravelSky Technology.

Q

What is the target price for TravelSky Technology (TSYHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TravelSky Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for TravelSky Technology (TSYHF)?

A

The stock price for TravelSky Technology (OTCPK: TSYHF) is $1.808 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:19:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TravelSky Technology (TSYHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TravelSky Technology.

Q

When is TravelSky Technology (OTCPK:TSYHF) reporting earnings?

A

TravelSky Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TravelSky Technology (TSYHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TravelSky Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does TravelSky Technology (TSYHF) operate in?

A

TravelSky Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.