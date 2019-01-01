QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-23.06
Shares
11.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Tsukuruba Inc operates as a distribution platform "cowcamo" for renovation housing utilizing information technology.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tsukuruba Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tsukuruba (TSURF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tsukuruba (OTCEM: TSURF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tsukuruba's (TSURF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tsukuruba.

Q

What is the target price for Tsukuruba (TSURF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tsukuruba

Q

Current Stock Price for Tsukuruba (TSURF)?

A

The stock price for Tsukuruba (OTCEM: TSURF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tsukuruba (TSURF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tsukuruba.

Q

When is Tsukuruba (OTCEM:TSURF) reporting earnings?

A

Tsukuruba does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tsukuruba (TSURF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tsukuruba.

Q

What sector and industry does Tsukuruba (TSURF) operate in?

A

Tsukuruba is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.