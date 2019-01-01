Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International) Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of jewelry products as well as the provision of service. The company's operating segment includes Retail Business, Wholesale Business, and Other Businesses. It generates maximum revenue from the Retail Business segment which includes direct retail sales of jewellery products to end consumers through the physical outlets. The group derives revenue from the customers in Hong Kong and Macau, Mainland China and other countries.