Luxe Holdings Ltd owns and licenses a portfolio of franchised and owned formula-driven retail brands. The group is organized into two operating segments, the Luxury Goods division; and Corporate Services. The Luxury Goods division offers a diversified portfolio of premium watches and modern, contemporary jewellery. The group's operations are mainly conducted in Southern Africa. It consists of retail outlets branded under NWJ, Arthur Kaplan. Its Luxe is the retailer of luxury Swiss watches in the region, with brands like Rolex, Zenith, Omega, Hublot, Breitling, TAG Heuer, Longines, Tudor, Frederique Constant, Rado, Tissot and Hamilton.