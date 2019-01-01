QQQ
Luxe Holdings Ltd owns and licenses a portfolio of franchised and owned formula-driven retail brands. The group is organized into two operating segments, the Luxury Goods division; and Corporate Services. The Luxury Goods division offers a diversified portfolio of premium watches and modern, contemporary jewellery. The group's operations are mainly conducted in Southern Africa. It consists of retail outlets branded under NWJ, Arthur Kaplan. Its Luxe is the retailer of luxury Swiss watches in the region, with brands like Rolex, Zenith, Omega, Hublot, Breitling, TAG Heuer, Longines, Tudor, Frederique Constant, Rado, Tissot and Hamilton.

Luxe Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Luxe Holdings (TSTEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Luxe Holdings (OTCGM: TSTEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Luxe Holdings's (TSTEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Luxe Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Luxe Holdings (TSTEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Luxe Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Luxe Holdings (TSTEF)?

A

The stock price for Luxe Holdings (OTCGM: TSTEF) is $0.002056 last updated Tue Dec 17 2019 15:47:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Luxe Holdings (TSTEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Luxe Holdings.

Q

When is Luxe Holdings (OTCGM:TSTEF) reporting earnings?

A

Luxe Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Luxe Holdings (TSTEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Luxe Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Luxe Holdings (TSTEF) operate in?

A

Luxe Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.