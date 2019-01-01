QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Tessi is a provider of document automation solutions. It is organized into three business units: Documents Services, CPoR Devises, and Customer Marketing. The Document Services segment offers comprehensive solutions such as inbound information/document automation, hardware and software solutions, and outbound information. CPoR Devises segment encompasses wholesale activities in the foreign bank note and physical gold markets in France. Tessi Customer Marketing division handles promotional marketing, promotional logistics, and direct marketing. The majority of its revenue is derived from the Documents Services segment. The company has an operational footprint across France, rest of Europe and South America. Geographically, France contributes the maximum revenue for the company.

Tessi Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tessi (TSSZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tessi (OTCEM: TSSZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tessi's (TSSZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tessi.

Q

What is the target price for Tessi (TSSZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tessi

Q

Current Stock Price for Tessi (TSSZF)?

A

The stock price for Tessi (OTCEM: TSSZF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tessi (TSSZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tessi.

Q

When is Tessi (OTCEM:TSSZF) reporting earnings?

A

Tessi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tessi (TSSZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tessi.

Q

What sector and industry does Tessi (TSSZF) operate in?

A

Tessi is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.