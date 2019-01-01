QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
TechniScan Inc provides consulting services on roofing and building envelope solutions. It services include Building Envelope Consulting, Roof Consulting, Scan Technology and Diagnostics, Building Investigation, Remediation Design, and others.

Analyst Ratings

TechniScan Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TechniScan (TSNI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TechniScan (OTCEM: TSNI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are TechniScan's (TSNI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TechniScan.

Q

What is the target price for TechniScan (TSNI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TechniScan

Q

Current Stock Price for TechniScan (TSNI)?

A

The stock price for TechniScan (OTCEM: TSNI) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Sep 03 2021 17:06:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TechniScan (TSNI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TechniScan.

Q

When is TechniScan (OTCEM:TSNI) reporting earnings?

A

TechniScan does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TechniScan (TSNI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TechniScan.

Q

What sector and industry does TechniScan (TSNI) operate in?

A

TechniScan is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.