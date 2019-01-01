QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Tsumura & Co is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company. The company generates most of its revenue through prescription Kampo products, followed by over-the-counter medicines. Tsumura promotes its products through educational support at medical schools and by hosting seminars for physicians and consumers. The company considers strategic collaboration agreements to be a potential component of its operational growth strategy for expanding its research, development, manufacturing, and marketing capabilities.

Tsumura Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tsumura (TSMRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tsumura (OTCPK: TSMRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tsumura's (TSMRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tsumura.

Q

What is the target price for Tsumura (TSMRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tsumura

Q

Current Stock Price for Tsumura (TSMRF)?

A

The stock price for Tsumura (OTCPK: TSMRF) is $28.805 last updated Wed Dec 01 2021 16:47:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tsumura (TSMRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tsumura.

Q

When is Tsumura (OTCPK:TSMRF) reporting earnings?

A

Tsumura does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tsumura (TSMRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tsumura.

Q

What sector and industry does Tsumura (TSMRF) operate in?

A

Tsumura is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.