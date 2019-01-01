TransAlta is an independent power producer based in Alberta, Canada. The company owns more than 70 power plants in Canada, the Western United States, and Australia. TransAlta's net generating capacity is approximately two thirds coal or natural gas-fired. The remaining one third consists primarily of hydroelectric plants and wind energy farms. We expect this mix to shift to more renewable energy as the company retires Alberta coal plants to comply with carbon emissions legislation. TransAlta also has an energy trading and marketing business and owns natural gas transmission lines.