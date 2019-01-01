QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
TriState Capital Holdings Inc provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. Its Investment Management segment provides advisory and sub-advisory investment management services primarily to institutional investors, mutual funds and individual investors. The company generates maximum revenue from the Bank segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

TriState Capital Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TriState Capital Holdings (TSCAP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ: TSCAP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TriState Capital Holdings's (TSCAP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for TriState Capital Holdings (TSCAP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TriState Capital Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for TriState Capital Holdings (TSCAP)?

A

The stock price for TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ: TSCAP) is $25.48 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TriState Capital Holdings (TSCAP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 13, 2018.

Q

When is TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSCAP) reporting earnings?

A

TriState Capital Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TriState Capital Holdings (TSCAP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TriState Capital Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does TriState Capital Holdings (TSCAP) operate in?

A

TriState Capital Holdings is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.