Tsaker Chemical Group Ltd is a manufacturer of dye intermediates, pigment intermediates and agricultural chemical intermediates in China. The company's operating segment include Dye and agricultural chemical intermediates, Pigment intermediates, Environmental technology consultancy service, and Battery materials. It generates maximum revenue from the Dye and agricultural chemical intermediates segment. Geographically, it derives majority revenue from Mainland China and also has a presence in India, Germany, United States, Taiwan, Spain, Indonesia, Brazil, Italy, Japan, Korea, Turkey, and Other Countries.