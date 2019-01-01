QQQ
Sector: Materials. Industry: Chemicals
Tsaker Chemical Group Ltd is a manufacturer of dye intermediates, pigment intermediates and agricultural chemical intermediates in China. The company's operating segment include Dye and agricultural chemical intermediates, Pigment intermediates, Environmental technology consultancy service, and Battery materials. It generates maximum revenue from the Dye and agricultural chemical intermediates segment. Geographically, it derives majority revenue from Mainland China and also has a presence in India, Germany, United States, Taiwan, Spain, Indonesia, Brazil, Italy, Japan, Korea, Turkey, and Other Countries.

Tsaker Chemical Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tsaker Chemical Group (TSAKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tsaker Chemical Group (OTCPK: TSAKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tsaker Chemical Group's (TSAKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tsaker Chemical Group.

Q

What is the target price for Tsaker Chemical Group (TSAKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tsaker Chemical Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Tsaker Chemical Group (TSAKF)?

A

The stock price for Tsaker Chemical Group (OTCPK: TSAKF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tsaker Chemical Group (TSAKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tsaker Chemical Group.

Q

When is Tsaker Chemical Group (OTCPK:TSAKF) reporting earnings?

A

Tsaker Chemical Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tsaker Chemical Group (TSAKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tsaker Chemical Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Tsaker Chemical Group (TSAKF) operate in?

A

Tsaker Chemical Group is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.