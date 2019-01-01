Torii Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a major drug manufacturing company. The company utilizes strategic partnerships with other pharmaceutical companies in order to combine research and marketing functions. Torii's key therapeutic areas include renal diseases, hemodialysis, HIV, skin diseases, and allergens. The vast majority of the company's net mainstay product sales are derived from the renal diseases and hemodialysis operations, followed by HIV. Torii's places its strategic focus on prompt market penetration and expansion of new products as well as maximizing values of mainstay products in each priority area.