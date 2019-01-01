QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Columbine Valley Resources Inc is an energy company that operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas assets. Its assets are located in the Salt Creek/ Big Muddy trend in the State of Wyoming and Nebraska. Its oil and natural gas reserves are located in Fremont, Hot Springs, Park, Sweetwater, Natrona and Converse Counties in Wyoming. Its subsidiaries include Terex Energy Corporation, Western Interior Oil & Gas Corporation and JK Minerals, Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Columbine Valley Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Columbine Valley (TRXO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Columbine Valley (OTCPK: TRXO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Columbine Valley's (TRXO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Columbine Valley.

Q

What is the target price for Columbine Valley (TRXO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Columbine Valley

Q

Current Stock Price for Columbine Valley (TRXO)?

A

The stock price for Columbine Valley (OTCPK: TRXO) is $0.3 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 19:47:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Columbine Valley (TRXO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Columbine Valley.

Q

When is Columbine Valley (OTCPK:TRXO) reporting earnings?

A

Columbine Valley does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Columbine Valley (TRXO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Columbine Valley.

Q

What sector and industry does Columbine Valley (TRXO) operate in?

A

Columbine Valley is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.