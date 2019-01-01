Columbine Valley Resources Inc is an energy company that operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas assets. Its assets are located in the Salt Creek/ Big Muddy trend in the State of Wyoming and Nebraska. Its oil and natural gas reserves are located in Fremont, Hot Springs, Park, Sweetwater, Natrona and Converse Counties in Wyoming. Its subsidiaries include Terex Energy Corporation, Western Interior Oil & Gas Corporation and JK Minerals, Inc.