Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.73 - 1.73
Mkt Cap
83.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
48.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Trinity Exploration & Production PLC is an independent exploration and production company. Its activities include the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. The company operates a portfolio of producing and development assets both onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the West and East Coasts of Trinidad. It operates through one operating segment being the production, development and exploration and extraction of hydrocarbons.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Trinity Exploration Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trinity Exploration (TRXEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trinity Exploration (OTCPK: TRXEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trinity Exploration's (TRXEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Trinity Exploration.

Q

What is the target price for Trinity Exploration (TRXEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Trinity Exploration

Q

Current Stock Price for Trinity Exploration (TRXEF)?

A

The stock price for Trinity Exploration (OTCPK: TRXEF) is $1.73 last updated Mon Jan 10 2022 14:59:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trinity Exploration (TRXEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trinity Exploration.

Q

When is Trinity Exploration (OTCPK:TRXEF) reporting earnings?

A

Trinity Exploration does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Trinity Exploration (TRXEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trinity Exploration.

Q

What sector and industry does Trinity Exploration (TRXEF) operate in?

A

Trinity Exploration is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.