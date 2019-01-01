QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Asensus Surgical is a medical device company that digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities such as augmented intelligence, connectivity, and robotics in laparoscopy and seeks to address the current clinical, cognitive, and economic shortcomings in surgery. The Senhance Surgical System is the first machine vision system for use in robotic surgery, which is powered by the new Intelligent Surgical Unit that enables augmented intelligence in surgery and brings the benefits of digital laparoscopy to patients around the world. Its single segment includes the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to improve minimally invasive surgery.

Asensus Surgical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Asensus Surgical (TRXDW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Asensus Surgical (OTC: TRXDW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Asensus Surgical's (TRXDW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Asensus Surgical.

Q

What is the target price for Asensus Surgical (TRXDW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Asensus Surgical

Q

Current Stock Price for Asensus Surgical (TRXDW)?

A

The stock price for Asensus Surgical (OTC: TRXDW) is $0.65 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 15:36:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Asensus Surgical (TRXDW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Asensus Surgical.

Q

When is Asensus Surgical (OTC:TRXDW) reporting earnings?

A

Asensus Surgical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Asensus Surgical (TRXDW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Asensus Surgical.

Q

What sector and industry does Asensus Surgical (TRXDW) operate in?

A

Asensus Surgical is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTC.