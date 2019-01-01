Truworths International Ltd is a clothing and footwear retailer with nearly a thousand stores in Africa and Europe. Its African brands include Truworths, Daniel Hechter, Inwear, Identity, and LTD. Its European brands include Office and Offspring footwear retailers. The company's stores generally sell only proprietary brands, but Office primarily sells global third-party footwear brands. Most of the company's retail locations and sales are in South Africa. Collectively, South Africa and the United Kingdom account for roughly 90% of the company's business. E-commerce sales make up a small portion of total revenue.