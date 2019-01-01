QQQ
Truworths International Ltd is a clothing and footwear retailer with nearly a thousand stores in Africa and Europe. Its African brands include Truworths, Daniel Hechter, Inwear, Identity, and LTD. Its European brands include Office and Offspring footwear retailers. The company's stores generally sell only proprietary brands, but Office primarily sells global third-party footwear brands. Most of the company's retail locations and sales are in South Africa. Collectively, South Africa and the United Kingdom account for roughly 90% of the company's business. E-commerce sales make up a small portion of total revenue.

Truworths International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Truworths International (TRWKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Truworths International (OTCPK: TRWKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Truworths International's (TRWKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Truworths International.

Q

What is the target price for Truworths International (TRWKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Truworths International

Q

Current Stock Price for Truworths International (TRWKF)?

A

The stock price for Truworths International (OTCPK: TRWKF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Truworths International (TRWKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Truworths International.

Q

When is Truworths International (OTCPK:TRWKF) reporting earnings?

A

Truworths International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Truworths International (TRWKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Truworths International.

Q

What sector and industry does Truworths International (TRWKF) operate in?

A

Truworths International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.