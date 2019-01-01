QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.15 - 4.89
Mkt Cap
498.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
115.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Tervita Corp is engaged in providing waste management service. The reportable segments of the group are Energy Services, Industrial Services and Corporate, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the Energy services segment comprising three service lines: energy marketing, facilities, and onsite. These service lines provide services to the oil and gas sector including treatment, recovering, and disposal of fluids; energy marketing; processing and disposal of solid materials used in, and generated by, natural resource and industrial production; and disposal of oilfield-generated waste, among others. The Industrial Services segment provides environmental solutions through the operating segments of waste services, metals recycling, rail services, and environmental services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tervita Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tervita (TRVCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tervita (OTC: TRVCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tervita's (TRVCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tervita.

Q

What is the target price for Tervita (TRVCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tervita

Q

Current Stock Price for Tervita (TRVCF)?

A

The stock price for Tervita (OTC: TRVCF) is $4.31 last updated Tue Jul 06 2021 13:32:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tervita (TRVCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tervita.

Q

When is Tervita (OTC:TRVCF) reporting earnings?

A

Tervita does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tervita (TRVCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tervita.

Q

What sector and industry does Tervita (TRVCF) operate in?

A

Tervita is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.