Tervita Corp is engaged in providing waste management service. The reportable segments of the group are Energy Services, Industrial Services and Corporate, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the Energy services segment comprising three service lines: energy marketing, facilities, and onsite. These service lines provide services to the oil and gas sector including treatment, recovering, and disposal of fluids; energy marketing; processing and disposal of solid materials used in, and generated by, natural resource and industrial production; and disposal of oilfield-generated waste, among others. The Industrial Services segment provides environmental solutions through the operating segments of waste services, metals recycling, rail services, and environmental services.