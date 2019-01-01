QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.8K
Div / Yield
0.26/3.56%
52 Wk
3.01 - 7.2
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
10.64
Shares
164.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Truly International Holdings Ltd operates in the consumer electronics industry of China, principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) products. It mainly operates through two business segments, namely LCD Products and Electronic Consumer Products. The LCD Products segment by far generates the highest revenues for the company through the manufacture and distribution of LCD products and touch panel products. The Electronic Consumer Products segment is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of electronic consumer products, such as compact camera modules, personal health care products, and electrical devices. The company operates in China, South Korea, Europe, Hong Kong, Japan, and others, out of which China accounts for the majority of the revenue.

Truly International Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Truly International Hldgs (TRUHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Truly International Hldgs (OTCPK: TRUHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Truly International Hldgs's (TRUHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Truly International Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Truly International Hldgs (TRUHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Truly International Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Truly International Hldgs (TRUHY)?

A

The stock price for Truly International Hldgs (OTCPK: TRUHY) is $7.2 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:48:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Truly International Hldgs (TRUHY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 15, 2013 to stockholders of record on January 17, 2013.

Q

When is Truly International Hldgs (OTCPK:TRUHY) reporting earnings?

A

Truly International Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Truly International Hldgs (TRUHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Truly International Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Truly International Hldgs (TRUHY) operate in?

A

Truly International Hldgs is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.