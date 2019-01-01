QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Trophy Resources Inc is an emerging diversified energy company. The Company is engaged in the development of North America's natural resources.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Trophy Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trophy Resources (TRSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trophy Resources (OTCPK: TRSI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trophy Resources's (TRSI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Trophy Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Trophy Resources (TRSI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Trophy Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Trophy Resources (TRSI)?

A

The stock price for Trophy Resources (OTCPK: TRSI) is $0.0068 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:53:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trophy Resources (TRSI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trophy Resources.

Q

When is Trophy Resources (OTCPK:TRSI) reporting earnings?

A

Trophy Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Trophy Resources (TRSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trophy Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Trophy Resources (TRSI) operate in?

A

Trophy Resources is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.