Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
3SBio Inc, or 3SBio, is one of the largest and most established biotech drugmakers in China. In 2020, it reported revenue of CNY 5.6 billion. Approximately 75% of its revenue is derived from three core drugs: TPIAO (rhTPO), Yisaipu (biosimilar of etanercept, a TNF-alpha inhibitor), and EPIAO (rhEPO), which are all older generation biologics. The company has a pipeline of 32 products, of which 22 are biologics and 10 are small molecules, but most of the candidates are still at an early stage.

see more
3SBio Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy 3SBio (TRSBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 3SBio (OTCGM: TRSBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 3SBio's (TRSBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for 3SBio.

Q

What is the target price for 3SBio (TRSBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for 3SBio

Q

Current Stock Price for 3SBio (TRSBF)?

A

The stock price for 3SBio (OTCGM: TRSBF) is $0.8 last updated Mon Aug 09 2021 13:32:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does 3SBio (TRSBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 3SBio.

Q

When is 3SBio (OTCGM:TRSBF) reporting earnings?

A

3SBio does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is 3SBio (TRSBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 3SBio.

Q

What sector and industry does 3SBio (TRSBF) operate in?

A

3SBio is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.