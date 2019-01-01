3SBio Inc, or 3SBio, is one of the largest and most established biotech drugmakers in China. In 2020, it reported revenue of CNY 5.6 billion. Approximately 75% of its revenue is derived from three core drugs: TPIAO (rhTPO), Yisaipu (biosimilar of etanercept, a TNF-alpha inhibitor), and EPIAO (rhEPO), which are all older generation biologics. The company has a pipeline of 32 products, of which 22 are biologics and 10 are small molecules, but most of the candidates are still at an early stage.