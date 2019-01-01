QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/11K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.79 - 0.98
Mkt Cap
19.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
3.72
EPS
0.06
Shares
24.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Torrent Capital Ltd is a company that focuses on strategic investments in public and private company securities.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Torrent Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Torrent Capital (TRRPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Torrent Capital (OTCPK: TRRPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Torrent Capital's (TRRPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Torrent Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Torrent Capital (TRRPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Torrent Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Torrent Capital (TRRPF)?

A

The stock price for Torrent Capital (OTCPK: TRRPF) is $0.78769 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 18:52:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Torrent Capital (TRRPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Torrent Capital.

Q

When is Torrent Capital (OTCPK:TRRPF) reporting earnings?

A

Torrent Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Torrent Capital (TRRPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Torrent Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Torrent Capital (TRRPF) operate in?

A

Torrent Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.