There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Trinity Resources Inc is an exploration based Company that is engaged in the exploration and development of natural resource interests in North America.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Trinity Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trinity Resources (TRRI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trinity Resources (OTCPK: TRRI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trinity Resources's (TRRI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Trinity Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Trinity Resources (TRRI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Trinity Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Trinity Resources (TRRI)?

A

The stock price for Trinity Resources (OTCPK: TRRI) is $0.25 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 17:40:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trinity Resources (TRRI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trinity Resources.

Q

When is Trinity Resources (OTCPK:TRRI) reporting earnings?

A

Trinity Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Trinity Resources (TRRI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trinity Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Trinity Resources (TRRI) operate in?

A

Trinity Resources is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.