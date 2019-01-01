QQQ
TripBorn Inc is an online travel agency. The company offers travel reservations and related travel services to travel agents in India. The company operates as a B2B online travel agency that serves travel agents and travel companies based in India in booking travel services and products for their customers. Its segment includes eCommerce Aggregator and Hospitality. The company generates maximum revenue from Hospitality segment.

TripBorn Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TripBorn (TRRB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TripBorn (OTCEM: TRRB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TripBorn's (TRRB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TripBorn.

Q

What is the target price for TripBorn (TRRB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TripBorn

Q

Current Stock Price for TripBorn (TRRB)?

A

The stock price for TripBorn (OTCEM: TRRB) is $0.5 last updated Mon Sep 13 2021 16:07:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TripBorn (TRRB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TripBorn.

Q

When is TripBorn (OTCEM:TRRB) reporting earnings?

A

TripBorn does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TripBorn (TRRB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TripBorn.

Q

What sector and industry does TripBorn (TRRB) operate in?

A

TripBorn is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.