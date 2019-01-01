QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Troubadour Resources Inc Ordinary Shares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Troubadour Resources Inc Ordinary Shares (TROUD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Troubadour Resources Inc Ordinary Shares (OTC: TROUD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Troubadour Resources Inc Ordinary Shares's (TROUD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Troubadour Resources Inc Ordinary Shares.

Q

What is the target price for Troubadour Resources Inc Ordinary Shares (TROUD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Troubadour Resources Inc Ordinary Shares

Q

Current Stock Price for Troubadour Resources Inc Ordinary Shares (TROUD)?

A

The stock price for Troubadour Resources Inc Ordinary Shares (OTC: TROUD) is $0.15 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 14:42:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Troubadour Resources Inc Ordinary Shares (TROUD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Troubadour Resources Inc Ordinary Shares.

Q

When is Troubadour Resources Inc Ordinary Shares (OTC:TROUD) reporting earnings?

A

Troubadour Resources Inc Ordinary Shares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Troubadour Resources Inc Ordinary Shares (TROUD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Troubadour Resources Inc Ordinary Shares.

Q

What sector and industry does Troubadour Resources Inc Ordinary Shares (TROUD) operate in?

A

Troubadour Resources Inc Ordinary Shares is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.