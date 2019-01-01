QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/19.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.23
Mkt Cap
3.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
51.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
NewOrigin Gold Corp's strategy is to stake or acquire early-stage, under-explored precious metals properties in prospective mining camps. The company's objective is to create shareholder value by leveraging management's broad experience to make new economic gold discoveries on the under-explored properties. It is focusing on exploring its flagship Sky Lake Project in the past producing Pickle Lake Mining Camp in northwestern, Ontario.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NewOrigin Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NewOrigin Gold (TROIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NewOrigin Gold (OTCPK: TROIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NewOrigin Gold's (TROIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NewOrigin Gold.

Q

What is the target price for NewOrigin Gold (TROIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NewOrigin Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for NewOrigin Gold (TROIF)?

A

The stock price for NewOrigin Gold (OTCPK: TROIF) is $0.0739 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 14:32:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NewOrigin Gold (TROIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NewOrigin Gold.

Q

When is NewOrigin Gold (OTCPK:TROIF) reporting earnings?

A

NewOrigin Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NewOrigin Gold (TROIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NewOrigin Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does NewOrigin Gold (TROIF) operate in?

A

NewOrigin Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.