The Trendlines Group Ltd creates and develops companies to improve the human condition. The company is a commercialization company. It invents, discovers, invests in, and incubates medical and agricultural technologies. It is also involved in all aspects of portfolio companies from technology development to business building. The company invests through its incubators: The two Israeli government-franchised incubators, Trendlines Medical and Trendlines Agtech, The Singapore incubator, Trendlines Medical Singapore, and its in-house innovation center, Trendlines Labs.