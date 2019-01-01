QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.24 - 8.24
Mkt Cap
28.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
3.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Trilogiq SA is engaged in designing, producing, and integrating tubular systems for outfitting production lines. Its products are used to reduce non-productive areas, decrease operator movements, and optimize ergonomics, costs, and production times.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Trilogiq Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trilogiq (TRLQF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trilogiq (OTCEM: TRLQF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trilogiq's (TRLQF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Trilogiq.

Q

What is the target price for Trilogiq (TRLQF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Trilogiq

Q

Current Stock Price for Trilogiq (TRLQF)?

A

The stock price for Trilogiq (OTCEM: TRLQF) is $8.24 last updated Thu Oct 28 2021 14:31:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trilogiq (TRLQF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trilogiq.

Q

When is Trilogiq (OTCEM:TRLQF) reporting earnings?

A

Trilogiq does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Trilogiq (TRLQF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trilogiq.

Q

What sector and industry does Trilogiq (TRLQF) operate in?

A

Trilogiq is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.