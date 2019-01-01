QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Diversified Financial Services
Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi AS is an investment and development bank primarily operating in Turkey. Members of Turkiye Is Bankasi control over half of the company's shares. TSKB provides a broad array of corporate banking, investment banking, and consultancy services. An integral part of the company's strategy is to engage in strategic partnerships with multinational financial institutions for exposure to global funds. Most of the bank's earning assets are loans and advances to customers. Nearly all of the bank's net revenue is net interest income.

Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma (TRKYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma (OTCPK: TRKYY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma's (TRKYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma.

Q

What is the target price for Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma (TRKYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma

Q

Current Stock Price for Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma (TRKYY)?

A

The stock price for Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma (OTCPK: TRKYY) is $1.21 last updated Tue Dec 28 2021 17:13:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma (TRKYY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma.

Q

When is Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma (OTCPK:TRKYY) reporting earnings?

A

Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma (TRKYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma.

Q

What sector and industry does Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma (TRKYY) operate in?

A

Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma is in the Financials sector and Diversified Financial Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.