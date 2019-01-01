Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi AS is an investment and development bank primarily operating in Turkey. Members of Turkiye Is Bankasi control over half of the company's shares. TSKB provides a broad array of corporate banking, investment banking, and consultancy services. An integral part of the company's strategy is to engage in strategic partnerships with multinational financial institutions for exposure to global funds. Most of the bank's earning assets are loans and advances to customers. Nearly all of the bank's net revenue is net interest income.