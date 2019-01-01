Trek Resources Inc is an independent oil and gas producer. The company is engaged in the exploration, development, exploitation and acquisition of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It conducts the majority of its operations for itself and its affiliates in the states of Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Colorado. The company and its affiliates also own non-operated interests in Kansas, New Mexico, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, Oklahoma, Montana, North and South Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Arkansas, Alabama, Illinois and Michigan.