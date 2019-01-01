QQQ
Trek Resources Inc is an independent oil and gas producer. The company is engaged in the exploration, development, exploitation and acquisition of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It conducts the majority of its operations for itself and its affiliates in the states of Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Colorado. The company and its affiliates also own non-operated interests in Kansas, New Mexico, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, Oklahoma, Montana, North and South Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Arkansas, Alabama, Illinois and Michigan.

Trek Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trek Resources (TRKX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trek Resources (OTCEM: TRKX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trek Resources's (TRKX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Trek Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Trek Resources (TRKX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Trek Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Trek Resources (TRKX)?

A

The stock price for Trek Resources (OTCEM: TRKX) is $300 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:35:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trek Resources (TRKX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trek Resources.

Q

When is Trek Resources (OTCEM:TRKX) reporting earnings?

A

Trek Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Trek Resources (TRKX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trek Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Trek Resources (TRKX) operate in?

A

Trek Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.