Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Troika Media Group Inc is a global marketing service company. It is leveraging data and technology to deliver integrated branding, marketing, media, and analytics solutions to clients. It offers solutions to clients seeking a holistic approach to meeting brand strategy, experiential marketing and communications needs.

Troika Media Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Troika Media Group (TRKAW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Troika Media Group (NASDAQ: TRKAW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Troika Media Group's (TRKAW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Troika Media Group.

Q

What is the target price for Troika Media Group (TRKAW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Troika Media Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Troika Media Group (TRKAW)?

A

The stock price for Troika Media Group (NASDAQ: TRKAW) is $0.1926 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Troika Media Group (TRKAW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Troika Media Group.

Q

When is Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKAW) reporting earnings?

A

Troika Media Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Troika Media Group (TRKAW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Troika Media Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Troika Media Group (TRKAW) operate in?

A

Troika Media Group is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.