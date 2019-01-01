QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/119.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.31 - 1.02
Mkt Cap
58.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
83.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Triterras Inc is a fintech company. The company is focused on trade and trade finance. Its technology platform facilitates commodities trading that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. Also, the company focuses on credit insurance and logistics solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises using innovative blockchain-enabled technology.

Triterras Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Triterras (TRIRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Triterras (OTCEM: TRIRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Triterras's (TRIRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Triterras.

Q

What is the target price for Triterras (TRIRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Triterras

Q

Current Stock Price for Triterras (TRIRF)?

A

The stock price for Triterras (OTCEM: TRIRF) is $0.7 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Triterras (TRIRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Triterras.

Q

When is Triterras (OTCEM:TRIRF) reporting earnings?

A

Triterras does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Triterras (TRIRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Triterras.

Q

What sector and industry does Triterras (TRIRF) operate in?

A

Triterras is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.